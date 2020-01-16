Hersheypark selects Mobaro for safety and maintenance

The iconic Pennsylvanian theme park has signed with software provider Mobaro to digitize the safety, maintenance and operations routines for the upcoming season.

Founded in 1906, as a leisure park for the employees of the Hershey Chocolate Company, Hersheypark is one of the biggest theme parks in the US today. Comprising both amusement rides, water rides and a zoo department, the park welcomes more than 3,3 million visitors a year.

At their operational scale, the volume of existing procedures for inspections within safety and maintenance is considerable, which is reflected in the motivation for choosing Mobaro.

“We have been looking to go to a paperless inspection system for several years now to enhance our current inspection process. After talking to Mobaro about the functions we wanted, we quickly realized that they could incorporate everything we want with their current platform. We tested the system on a couple rides in 2019 and are excited to go live with the full system on our over 70 attractions in the 2020 season,” says Craig A. Glover who is a Rides Maintenance Manager at Hersheypark.

He is part of the management team responsible for rolling out the Mobaro solution. The entire maintenance team counts a whopping 140 people that includes rides mechanics, electricians, plumbers and carpenters. For and by the attraction industryTo Mobaro, having welcomed Hersheypark represents another important milestone for the Danish software provider. Since 2017, they have been focusing efforts on gaining traction on the US market with their industry-specific software

“It is needless to say that we are honored to have one of the biggest parks in the US put their faith in our platform and partnership. And we can only applaud the team on their ambition for rolling out full scale for the upcoming season. They come very well-prepared for this operation and we look forward to seeing the solution prove its worth in this park. In general, we are seeing increased interest from North American attractions, and I am confident that Mobaro can be a truly valuable game changer for maintenance teams across the continent,” says Jens Holm-Møller, CCO at Mobaro.

He and the rest of the team at Mobaro have built their platform around the needs and wants from the attractions industry, with a heavy focus on analyzing real-life procedures and designing effective software for it.