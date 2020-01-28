Happy International LEGO Day!

On this day in 1958, the patent was filed for the original LEGO brick. I want to give you a heads-up to our fun contest in honor of today! We’re celebrating by asking our fans to share their “dream pirate vacation built out of LEGO bricks” to win a pack of four LEGOLAND Florida Resort tickets AND a night stay at the all-new LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel, opening April 17, 2020. This is one of the very first times we have been able to give away a stay at Pirate Island Hotel.

The contest is shared on LEGOLAND’s Facebook page and the full terms & conditions are here: https://bit.ly/2U0CHK7