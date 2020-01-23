Game giant Bandai Namco installs Intercard cashless technology at its newest FEC in Mumbai

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology for the amusement industry, has installed its latest systems in the new NAMCO family entertainment center at Seawoods Grand Central Mall in Navi, Mumbai, India. NAMCO Seawoods Grand Central is BANDAI NAMCO’s second location in India. The first, located at Oberoi Mall in Goregaon, Mumbai, also uses Intercard cashless technology.

The new FEC is the largest in India and covers more than 28,700 square feet. It features a variety of exciting attractions for families including more than 100 arcade games, VR driving games, carnival games, digital squash, trampolines and bowling. The center also has a redemption corner and party rooms.

“We are honored to be a technology partner in BANDAI NAMCO’s expansion into the growing Indian amusement market,” says Alberto Borrero, Intercard’s senior vice-president of international sales. “This leading international operator also uses Intercard cashless technology in its centers in the U.S.A. and Hong Kong.”

Intercard’s Indian distributor, CSML of Mumbai, performed the installation. Managing Director Rohit Mathur and his CSML team will provide expert local service.