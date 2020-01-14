European premiere: Aquapark Reda celebrates the opening of the SlideWheel – a world first development, created by wiegand.waterrides

POLAND — Aquapark in Reda, Poland, inaugurated the first SlideWheel in Europe on January 10, 2020.

The SlideWheel – developed by wiegand.waterrides GmbH – is a combination of a Ferris wheel and a water slide offering a unique dimension of sliding which is not comparable to any other existing slide. This unique ride experience offers sudden G-forces, backward movements, pendulum action, moments of weightless as well as incomparable external visuals. wiegand.waterrides GmbH proudly already accepted several awards for this innovative product.

The first preparations for the construction of this huge slide began in April 2019. With its 27.7 m in height, the SlideWheel in Reda is by far the highest of its kind. 470 guests can be transported per hour. This 160-ton colossus spins on its own axis at almost two revolutions per minute. Riders are seated in four-person rafts while splashing through the tube with a stunning diameter of 2.7 m and a length of 130 m.

The world’s first SlideWheel was completed in 2018 at Chimelong Water Park in Guangzhou, China. It is the most visited water park in the world. Since then, more than 1 million enthusiastic guests have experienced this landmark attraction.

Aquapark Reda has named this exceptional slide creation #Aquaspinner.