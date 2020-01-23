Embed fuels fun for Winter Wonderland In Ridyah, KSA

DUBAU, U.A.E. — Embed has successfully fuelled a massive venue of fun in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the Winter Wonderland in Riyadh. Continuing to create spur in the entertainment and leisure businesses in Saudi Arabia, Embed takes pride of the partnership with Sela Sports to enable this recently opened London theme park last 21st of October with an area spreading 200,000 sq. meters.

The concept from London to Riyadh, Winter Wonderland celebrates the Riyadh Season Festival with 42 diverse games, events and light shows, and also boasts the largest skating rink in the Middle East. The site is now on its second season and has switched to Embed’s integrated software solutions, driving greater operational efficiency and increasing profitability. With Embed’s 250 award-winning smartTOUCH card readers, visitors can now enjoy a seamless guest experience at the venue without having to use cash or fumble with any tokens, instead just enjoy an array of games with just a swipe or tap away.

Moreover, the Winter Wonderland Team can now have real-time visibility and control of the entire operation. They are enabled with a full solution to manage the game floor, sales and customers with the installation of the SALES module for 30 POS machines distributed across the whole venue which is significantly the key driver to drive guest spending and grow sales revenue.

“We are extremely excited with the recent opening of the amazing Winter Wonderland in Riyadh, it is our privilege to be the chosen partner of SELA Sports for this momentus project, as well as being part of the remarkable growth of the entertainment and leisure industry in KSA. The smooth and successful implementation of Embed integrated solutions at Winter Wonderland is fundamentally due to the great collaboration we have with the SELA Sports team, and we look forward to many years of fuelling fun to their venue, supporting them to improve and achieve success every season.” said Rosa Tahmaseb, Embed Managing Director – EMEA.