Elizabeth (Bette) Reithoffer of Reithoffer Shows passes

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to beautiful soul today… Rest in Peace Ms. Bette. Elizabeth (Bette) Reithoffer was born in Rawlins, Wyoming on January 23, 1921. She has gone to be with the Lord on January 27, 2020

She graduated from Rock Island High School in Illinois in 1938. She worked as a secretary at Bituminous Casualty Corporation in Rock Island for 6 years.

She met Pat Reithoffer at a USO dance in Rock Island, Illinois while Pat was in training to become a B24 Bomber Pilot. After WWII in 1945, she married Patrick Reithoffer. They lived in Dallas, PA while he taught Science and Shop class at the Junior High School in Dallas. Patrick was also the owner of Reithoffer Shows, an amusement ride company. He and the show traveled the East Coast in the summer season.

Pat and Bette were married for 62 years before he passed in 2007. Bette then moved to Sun City Center, Florida in 2009. She and Pat had two sons, Patrick III (Geneva) and Richard (Marianne) and one daughter, Jan Stoorza (Jack). She also is survived by eight grandchildren, Megan Foster (James) and John Stoorza, Suzanne Blake (James) and Kristal Knox (Jason), Patrick IV and Ryan Reithoffer (Nelda) and Richard Reithoffer (Victoria) and Matthew Reithoffer. She also had nine great grandchildren, Morgan Blake, James Foster, Orion Reithoffer, John Knox, Karis Knox, Grayson Knox, Nicholas Reithoffer, Carousel Reithoffer and Xavier Reithoffer. She is preceded in death by her husband Patrick Reithoffer, Her father and mother Richard and Elizabeth Bohman and sister Ellen Cornelis and granddaughter Trisha Reithoffer.

The memorial service will be held at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 1015 E Del Webb Blvd. Sun City Center, FL. at 10 am Monday February 3, 2020 with a reception to follow at 11:30 am at the Regent Event Center, 6437 Watson Road, Riverview, FL 33578.

Flowers; riverviewflowers.com 813-677-9700

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to one of the following;

International Independent Showmen’s Museum Corporation (IISMC) PO Box 3359 Riverview, FL 33568

OABA 1305 Memorial Ave. West Springfield, MA 01089



Thank You