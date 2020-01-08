Electrocoin will showcase Intercard cashless technology at EAG Show January 14-16, 2020

ST. LOUIS — Cashless technology is changing the way amusement operators in the UK and around the globe interact with their customers and their business. At EAG 2020 in London Electrocoin will present the latest innovations from Intercard, the company that pioneered the use of cashless technology in the amusement industry and has introduced many of the standard industry features.

Electrocoin is the UK distributor for Intercard. To date the two companies have completed multiple installations at popular FECs across the region including Sega, The Mirage Mablethorpe, Walton Pier and Mumbles Pier.

“Intercard is the pioneer of cashless technology in the amusement industry,” said Electrocoin’s Gabino Stergides. “It is the only company in this sector that makes its own hardware and integrates it with software developed in-house. This makes their technology more robust and offers a better user experience for operator and customer alike.”

Please visit Electrocoin at Booth #515 to see the latest Intercard cashless technology including the Edge Mobile App Collection and the Blockbuster iTeller for FECs with cinemas.