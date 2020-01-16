Deputy Managing Director Nick Thompson takes on exciting new development and innovation role

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Deputy Managing Director Nick Thompson is now responsible for development and innovation.

Nick has been instrumental in a number of key projects at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and brought the exciting Intellectual Property (IP) of Nickelodeon to the park in 2011 and Wallace & Gromit, the key Aardman Animations IP in 2013. Nick continued this trend by securing a licence agreement with the Ministry of Defence for the Red Arrows Skyforce ride which opened at Pleasure Beach in 2015.

Together with his sister, Amanda Thompson OBE, Managing Director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, they launched ICON in 2018. This £16.25m investment is the UK’s first double launch steel coaster designed and manufactured in Germany by Mack Rides.

In 2017 Nick became the first ever third generation Chairman of the British Association of Leisure Parks, Piers and Attractions (BALPPA). Nick’s grandfather, Leonard Thompson, was one of the founding members of association, and the original chairman, in 1936. He then held the position again almost 25 years later in 1963. Nick’s father, Geoffrey Thompson carried on the family tradition, holding the post of chairman in 1981 and again in 1992.