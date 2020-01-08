Department of Labor receives applications for 99,362 H-2B workers during first day of filing

OABA knows from DOL that petitions for over 99,362 H-2B workers were filed in the first two days from January. This filing marks the first time that DOL is using the randomization process to group petitions for processing. Employers were alerted yesterday about their assigned priority grouping. We are well aware that there are not nearly enough visas to satisfy the need. We are working with our Congressional allies to pressure DHS to immediately release the additional visas authorized under the appropriations law.

A Congressional letter will be circulated later this week that will be sent to DHS asking for those visas to be made immediately available. OABA will have an update and explain how you can help in the next day or two. In the meantime, please know that the OABA and the H-2B Workforce Coalition is working hard to get those visas released.