CEC Entertainment, Inc and Semnox score 5-year winning partnership

CEC Entertainment, Inc. the nationally recognized leader in family dining and entertainment with its Chuck E. Cheese restaurants and Semnox, the leading RFID based venue management solution provider have scored a 5-year winning partnership. With what started as a testing of RFID based debit card system in 2014, the partnership has yielded mutually beneficial and successful outcomes for both organizations. Chuck E Cheese has successfully implemented Play Pass, the technology solution that replaced the token based game room to a RFID enabled entertainment destination at all of its 500+ US corporate locations and are in the process of rolling out the solution to the domestic and international franchises.

“Partnering with Semnox to roll out our RFID technology upgrade for our concept was one of the best decisions we have made at CEC in the last 5 years. We were concerned initially because Semnox was a smaller organization, but they exceeded our expectations in every way possible. Our operations team views Semnox as part of our organization, that is the best endorsement any vendor could hope for.” said Roger Cardinale, President of CEC Entertainment.

“It is a proud moment for the company to have not only won the business of CEC but having retained them as a very highly referenceable client. I believe the relationship has been mutually rewarding with continuous innovation driven by both companies. We are thankful to the CEC team for having placed faith in us. We look forward to many more years of continued association.” said Kiran Karanki, CEO of Semnox.