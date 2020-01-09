Antic’s Land chooses Intercard cashless technology for the largest indoor theme park in the UAE

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology, has installed its latest systems in the new VAR Zone at Antic’s Land in the Sharjah Mega Mall in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. Antic’s Land is the largest indoor family theme park in Sharjah, considered the cultural and entertainment capital of the UAE.

The elaborately-designed Arabian Nights-themed Antic’s Land is one of the largest indoor family theme parks in the Middle East. It covers 75,000 square feet and features a variety of exciting attractions for families including a roller coaster, monorail, 5D cinema, 7D interactive cinema, arcade and VR games.

“Intercard has been leading the way with cashless technology in the Middle East since Encounter Zone, the first FEC in the region, opened in Wafi Mall in Dubai more than 20 years ago,” says Alberto Borrero, Intercard’s senior vice-president international sales. “Since then the industry has boomed and Intercard’s innovations and renowned customer service have made its technology the most-used in the region.”