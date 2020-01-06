AIMS safety expert John P. Hinde passes

Longtime AIMS safety expert John P. Hinde passed away on December 30, 2019, at the age of 71. He was born on June 14, 1948, in Sandusky, Ohio.

Hinde had a passion for what he did and for being kind to everyone around him. He loved a good cup of coffee and a nice cigar and was really good at making someone laugh when they were feeling down. His family is certain he will be greatly missed by all.

“[John] was always willing to take on jobs to help with the AIMS International and Northwest Showman’s Club Seminars including planning, teaching, taking pictures, designing and printing brochures, buying coffee and donuts, donating items to the auctions and especially buying yards of tickets for drawings to benefit Scholarships and educational activities,” said Patty Sullivan of Eli Bridge, Co.

At Hinde’s request, no services will be held. Memories may be shared by clicking here.