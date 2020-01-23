AIMS International announces record attendance at the 2020 Annual Safety Seminar

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — The 2020 AIMS International Safety Seminar, held January 12 -17 in Galveston, TX, experienced record-breaking attendance numbers during its third year at the Galveston Island Convention Center. A record 440 students attended the week-long event, which draws participants from across the country and around the world. Additionally, there were a record 265 certification tests completed after a week of training with 72 instructors from the amusement industry. In total, more than 250 amusement industry safety courses were offered throughout the week. Matt Heller of Performance Optimist Consulting gave the Opening Keynote Address to a packed room.

The AIMS International Safety Seminar offers educational opportunities and certification testing for amusement industry professionals who are interested in increasing their knowledge and skills for the purpose of improving safety in the amusement industry. Course offerings at the 2020 Safety Seminar included maintenance, operations, aquatics, inspection and general safety topics in classroom settings, as well as hands-on educational experiences at both Pleasure Pier Amusement Park and Schlitterbahn Galveston Waterpark. A record number of attendees, 265, opted to sit for AIMS certification exams on the last day of the seminar. AIMS is predicting that once the tests are graded and the certifications are processed, this will result in more AIMS certificate-holders than ever before.

Sponsorship numbers were also at an all-time high. AIMS International Safety Seminar Sponsors are manufacturers and suppliers to the amusement industry who wish to support the mission of AIMS, which is to improve safety through leadership in education. Sponsors included: Mobaro, Amusement Technical, Amusement Today, Auxel SRL, Coulter Associates, Great Coasters, IAAPA, KumbaK, LJM Associates, Vekoma, Allied Insurance, Applied Technical Services, Chance Rides, Leisure Labs, Martin & Vleminckx, Northwest Coasters, OABA, Premier Rides, ProSlide Technologies, Ralph Alberts, Ray Cammick Shows, RDI Technologies, Rides 4 U, Rockwell Automation, S&S, Tapeswitch, Uremet, Walt Disney Imagineering, Water Safety Products, WhiteWater, Zamperla, ASTM, Baynum Painting, Dynamic Attractions, Haas Wilkerson, Performance Optimist Consulting, RideBooks, Ridewerks, Vondriska Leisure Consultants, Zebec.

During the conference in Galveston, AIMS staff also announced some new technology initiatives that will be debuted in the next few months. A new e-learning system is being launched that will provide AIMS certificate-holders the opportunity for continuing education requirements to be met through on-line courses. Other technology advancements include a new website and registration system, as well as a Safety Seminar mobile app that was piloted with great success at the meeting in Galveston. The official AIMS app will be used to increase attendee engagement and to collect valuable data which will help to enhance future AIMS International Safety Seminars. The next AIMS Safety Seminar will be held in Galveston, TX, January 10-15, 2021.

About AIMS International

AIMS International is a non-profit 501(c)(6) association dedicated to improving amusement Industry safety through leadership in education. AIMS International provides training classes and certification (CEU) programs for ride inspectors, operations, aquatics and maintenance personnel through its annual Safety Seminar and at other venues throughout the year. AIMS also serves to inform its members on legislative and other issues relating to the amusement industry and presents an Annual Safety Award recognizing a person or organization that has made a significant impact or contribution in improving safety in the amusement industry.