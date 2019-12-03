Tom Morrow Dinner sponsors

The New England Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (NEAAPA) held its annual Tom Morrow Dinner & IAAPA Social during November’s International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo in Orlando, Fla. The gala event was held at Maggiano’s Little Italy and sponsored by a number of NEAAPA members. The sponsors in attendance were (from the left): Gaylee Gillim and Jerry Landers, International Amusement & Leisure Defense Association; Michael Marra-Powers, Premier Rides; Brian Ramdat, NXT Capture; Sara Seay, Premier Rides; Jackie Thomas, Uncommon USA; Gary Slade, Amusement Today; Tom Tessitore, National Ticket; Josh Hays, S&S Worldwide; Carl Berni, Canobie Lake Park. The dinner honors the late Tom Morrow, a past president of NEAAPA and operations manager at Canobie Lake Park, Salem, N.H., who became affectionately known as “Mr. NEAAPA” for his years of dedication to the association. More than 140 attended the event. (NEAAPA photo).