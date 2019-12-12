Rhode Island Novelty Company update on China Tariffs

President Trump is set to implement a 15% import duty on the remaining items imported from China.

If enacted, Rhode Island Novelty Company will hold current pricing until January 10, 2020, on those items affected by the December 15, 2019 import duty. Orders shipped on or before January 10, 2020, will not see an increase in pricing from the December 15, 2019, import duty.

If the current or proposed tariffs are rolled back or altered, Rhode Island Novelty Company will adjust pricing on the affected items. Currently, the press is reporting that a trade deal between the U.S. and China is being finalized. We are hopeful that the current tariffs will be rescinded.