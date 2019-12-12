Peter Wolf joins Gateway Ticketing Systems

Gilbertsville, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems, the world leader in ticketing, admission control and revenue-generating solutions for the attractions industry for over 30 years, demonstrates its ongoing commitment to continual growth and innovation with a pivotal new hire and two strategic promotions that will poise the company for success in 2020 and beyond.

Peter Wolf joins the Executive Management Team at Gateway as the new Director of Sales and Marketing. In this role, Peter will drive growth and profitability through leadership and coordination of the company’s sales, marketing and customer solution management activities including account management and new customer acquisition.

Peter comes to Gateway Ticketing Systems with over 15 years of sales and marketing experience. Most recently he served as VP Marketing & Business Development for Glory Global Solutions, one of the global leaders in cash handling automation solutions. Prior to that, he was the CMO at Par Technology.

“Great customers, innovative solutions, outstanding customer service, amazing people and culture – these are all attributes of Gateway Ticketing Systems. I couldn’t be prouder to join the company, nor more excited to help contribute to its future,” says Wolf.

“Peter has a proven record of establishing market presence and growing year-over-year revenue within the software space as a sales and marketing leader,” says Michael Andre, President and CEO at Gateway. “His experience and expertise in setting strategic marketing direction, as well as his passion for the growth and development of his teams makes him a perfect fit for the company and our future direction.”

Former Sr. Manager, Product Development, Tom Chiarella, has been promoted to the Executive Management Team at Gateway Ticketing Systems as Director of Product.

Tom joined Gateway in 2014 as a Program Manager and in 2016 became a Team Lead of Software Development. In 2017, Tom was promoted to Sr. Manager, Product Development where he added a third software development team and led the process for streamlining Gateway’s software maintenance and release cycle. Additionally, he worked closely with the customer service team to improve processes and communication standards that better serve their customers.

“As a member of the senior management team, Tom is a strong advocate for the product development team and the product itself,” says Andre. “He has a tremendous understanding of how to balance what our customers need, what the product needs, and what is good for the company.”

Says Chiarella about his new role: “We’re looking forward, bringing innovative ideas into our existing space and developing solutions that will propel Gateway into new and exciting territory. It’s an honor to lead a team with unmatched industry experience, and one that is pulling out all of the stops to bring cutting-edge products to the market.”

Industry veteran, Jamie Elswick, has been promoted to the role of Strategic Account Manager where he will support the key relationships with Gateway’s enterprise customers. Jamie was promoted from Business Solutions Architect where he formerly managed new customer acquisition.

As a previous water park owner and Department Director for other parks, Jamie is uniquely positioned to understand the needs and demands of Gateway’s core theme park clients. This insight, combined with 20 years of experience selling software solutions to the attractions industry, position Gateway for continued growth and success with their strategic accounts.

“Jamie is incredibly well-respected in the industry for his passion, integrity and customer focus,” says Andre. “His strong skill set of deep product knowledge, business acumen, and a professional communication style position him to advance these strategic accounts to new levels.”

Elswick is excited about this new opportunity. “We are lucky to call some of the world’s most well-known attractions our customers,” he says, “and I’m looking forward to working with them to help improve their operations and grow their revenue and attendance.”