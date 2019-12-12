New edition of Gardaland Magic Winter – a large Christmas tree made entirely of LEGO bricks in anticipation for the opening of LEGOLAND Water Park Gardaland

The new edition of Gardaland Magic Winter has begun, offering Guests the opportunity to experience all the magic of Christmas without having to miss on all the adrenaline and fun of the Park’s rides during the winter period.

“After a very positive season, the last event of the year kicked off today. It is a moment that has become a tradition, as we have now arrived to our 18th edition” says Luca Marigo, Sales and Marketing Director Gardaland. “To delight our Guests and in anticipation for the opening of LEGOLAND Water Park Gardaland, great new addition of 2020, we have set up a large, 4-mt high Christmas tree, made entirely out of LEGO bricks, in the foyer of Gardaland Theatre.”

A team of children showed up to prepare the tree and after merrily building special Christmas decorations using LEGO bricks – including little angels, sugar sticks, snowmen, candles and small Santa Clauses – they positioned their beautiful creations directly on the tree, aided by our beloved mascot Prezzemolo. The result was a very original Christmas tree, a really colourful one.

Yet the references to the world of LEGO during Gardaland Magic Winter don’t end here! Inside one of the rooms of the Magical Village of Santa Claus – accessible from Piazza Ramses and made of different themed settings – a big Christmas-themed setup can be found, made of thousands of LEGO bricks. This marvellous creation comes courtesy of members of two important LEGO User Groups, the ItLUG association and the CLV community. Along with the most interesting locations of the Verona area – such as Erbe square with the Lamberti Tower, the Fountain and the Column with San Marco’s Lion and a representation of one of the three Lavaredo Peaks – two original and highly decorated creations will be on display. We are talking about the Christmas Train of Cristiano Grassi, which was exhibited for one year in the Masterpiece Gallery of LEGO House in Billund, an honour reserved to the best builders in the world, and the Winter Chalet of Sandro Damiano, which recently reached 10,000 votes on the LEGO Ideas platform and may therefore be picked to become an official set.

The other rooms of the village also offer Guests of all ages some truly special experiences: walking among snowy trees and polar bears in the Foresta di Ghiaccio (Ice Forest), savouring Christmas sweets straight out of the oven at the Laboratorio degli Elfi (Elves Lab), writing and posting their personal Christmas letter in the Ufficio Postale di Santa Claus (Santa’s Post Office) and meeting Santa Claus in person inside his Casa del Polo Nord (North Pole Home).

Winter Express, positioned outside Santa’s Village, is this year’s interesting new addition: an exposition of collector trains for the joy of railway modelling fans of all ages.

Many are also the allures present inside the Park, allowing Visitors to get into the Christmas atmosphere. The coach, pulled by a real horse, offering an evocative experience to the sound of the most popular and beloved Christmas carols; piazza Ramses, with its setups, for the joy of adults and children: an ice rink, positioned by the iconic rideRamses: il Risveglio (Ramses: the Reawakening), to get a first taste of skating or to attempt fanciful pirouettes and a playground to enjoy all the fun of playing with snow.

The younger ones will get to meet Peppa, George, Suzy Sheep and Danny Dog at Peppa Pig Land, to exchange wishes with their heroes and maybe get their faces done by the Park’s make-up artists in the Fantasy Kingdom area.

There will be plenty of amazement inside Fantasy Kingdom: once past the door, the Albero di Prezzemolo (Prezzemolo’s Tree) appears in dazzling fashion: 4,000 metres of lighting for a grand total of 80,000 lights illuminating the area. A fantastic ceremony takes place every evening at 6 PM, with the switching on of the lights of the tree followed by a copious snowfall.

And what Christmas would it be without a little bit of sweetness? Those with a sweet tooth can get a taste of kurtoskalacs – typical Hungarian pastries that resemble the chimneys of a Christmas village. Made and cooked on the spot, they can be personalised using several different types of grain hazelnuts. There will also be no shortage of tasty waffles, crunchy almond pralines, smoking mulled apple juice, aromatised chocolate, giant marshmallow ready to be roasted on fire, chestnuts and Christmas biscuits.

During Gardaland Magic Winter several are the themed shows that let Visitors immerse themselves in the Park’s Christmas atmosphere in the company of their friends and family.

Gardaland Theatre is playing host to the great new Christmas show, The Christmas Show, a live musical with spectacular choreographies, fabulous costumes and international artists performing incredible acrobatic numbers. Meanwhile, at the Teatro della Fantasia (Theatre of Fantasy) Silvia Garuffini, performer of international fame, presents her enchanting spectacle called Magiche bolle di Christmas (Christmas Magic Bubbles). The days finish in happiness with the Magica Parata di Natale (Magic Christmas Parade), which reaches the Fantasy Kindgom area to start the closing ceremony after roaming the streets of the Park.

Throughout Gardaland Magic Winter, an entry ticket to the Park also grants access to Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium, where the evocative yuletide atmosphere can continue thanks to the Aquarium’s theming and special meetings with Santa Claus. Scheduled every Saturday at 1 and 5 PM, they are highlighted by the reading of a Christmas fairy tale in front of the enchanting ocean tank.

The magic of Christmas continues all through the night inside the Resort’s three hotels, namely Gardaland Hotel, Gardaland Adventure Hotel and Gardaland Magic Hotel: thousands of lights, beautiful decorations and yule celebrations allow families to experience a holiday full of joy and delight.

For stays from 6th December to 5th January 2020 a special discount is on offer, with up to 20% discount on a package that includes a night stay, breakfast and two days of access to the Park. The package also includes two free entries to Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium. This offer is available only online and only if booking by the 27th December.

On Christmas and New Year’s Eve, Gardaland’s hotels offer special events to spend those festivities with the family, in a very evocative way.