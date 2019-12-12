Mikayla Bower joins the customer service team at the Ralph S. Alberts Co.

Montoursville, Pa. — The Ralph S. Alberts Company has expanded its Customer Service Department with the addition of Mikayla Bower. Bower joins company after serving as a Customer Service Representative at a regional bank in the Williamsport Pa. area. Mikayla is a 2019 graduate of St. Francis University, Loretto Pa. earning a bachelor’s degree in business management. Bower was also a member of the division 1 softball team over her 4 years at the University.

Mikayla will be working with Andrew Vogelsong in RSA’s Customer service department in support of our customers and will also assist with company-wide marketing initiatives.

“Mikayla energy and enthusiasm are the perfect fit for the company’s expanding customer service initiatives. This is a great step towards being the leader in customer care and responsiveness, to the amusement industry and the many other industries we serve” said Tom Schmidt, Director of Sale & Marketing. With expanded capacity and faster turn-around times, outstanding customer service has become key to our customer centric culture.

The Ralph S. Alberts Company, Inc., established in 1963, provides seating, foam/PUR safety padding & theming to ride manufactures and amusement parks work-wide.