Kentucky Kingdom’s Storm Chaser named among ten best steel coasters of past decade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom’s Storm Chaser roller coaster has been named a “Top 10 Steel Coaster of the Decade” by Coaster 101.com, a popular website with contributors from across the U.S. that focuses on roller coasters and the theme park industry. Storm Chaser finds itself in some prestigious company, coming in at number five on the list, which includes coasters from parks of the caliber of Universal, Cedar Point, and Busch Gardens.

Storm Chaser, described by the Coaster 101.com team as “deceivingly intense,” has been a favorite of Louisvillians, out-of-state visitors, and coaster enthusiasts from across the country ever since it made its debut in 2016.

Julie Johnson, Kentucky Kingdom's Vice President of Sales and Admissions, said, "As all of us at Kentucky Kingdom can tell you from experience, coaster enthusiasts are tough judges of their favorite ride, so we're thrilled that they've selected Storm Chaser as part of this elite group. What a great way to end the year!"