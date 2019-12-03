Kent Hojem inducted into IAFE Hall of Fame

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Today at the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) 129th Annual Convention, Kent Hojem of the Washington State Fair in Puyallup was inducted into the IAFE Hall of Fame. The IAFE Convention is taking place Dec. 1-4 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. The highest honor bestowed by the IAFE, the Hall of Fame Award is presented annually in recognition of an individual’s distinguished achievement in, or contribution to, the fair industry.

Hojem joined the Washington State Fair in March 1996 and has served as CEO since January 2005. He oversees all operations of the fair and fair properties, including the Washington State Fair each September and the Washington State Spring Fair each April. He also serves as secretary of the Washington State Fair Foundation. Prior to joining the state fair, Hojem served as assistant manager of the Southwest Washington Fair in Chehalis and later as manager of the Thurston County Fair in Lacey, Wash.

He served on the IAFE Board of Directors for many years, culminating in his service as chair in 2016. Hojem earned his Certified Fair Executive designation from the IAFE in 2009 and has served on numerous IAFE committees including the Physical Plant Operation and Nominating committees and as chair on the International Development, Budget and Finance, and Spring Conference committees.

Hojem has been involved in numerous youth and livestock committees and foundations over the years. He is past chair and current board member of Washington State 4-H Foundation and has served as past chair and currently serves as the facilitator for the Puyallup-Sumner Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Institute. He is a board member and past chair of Communities In Schools in Puyallup and a past board member of Communities In Schools of Washington.

Hojem was born and raised in Chehalis, where he showed dairy cattle in 4-H. He was a mathematical sciences major at Stanford University. He and his wife Carolyn live in Puyallup and are surrounded by family, including Criss (wife, Andie) and Trent (wife, Toni), and four grandchildren: Tucker, Sydney, Monica, and Mackenzie.