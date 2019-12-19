John Reilly appointed new Chief Operating Officer of Palace Entertainment

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Palace Entertainment, part of the leading leisure park operator Parques Reunidos, is proud to announce that John Reilly has joined the group as Chief Operating Officer effective Dec. 4, 2019. In this role he will oversee a portfolio of U.S. parks.

“I am thrilled to join the talented team members of Palace Entertainment,” said Reilly. “We have amazing theme parks, children’s parks and water parks, each with their own unique product offerings and even historic significance. It is a great privilege to lead this group into its next phase of growth as we focus on creating new experiences and memories for our guests.”

Reilly has extensive experience of more than 30 years in the theme park industry, beginning at Busch Gardens, Virginia. Most recently, Reilly held the position of Chief Operating Officer at SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary. Reilly brings to Palace Entertainment proven results-oriented leadership and a sharp focus on the customer experience.