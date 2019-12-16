Huss announces opening of new Sky Tower attraction at Changsha OCT Window of the World

BREMEN, Germany — Huss Park Attractions GmbH has announced the opening of a Sky Tower attraction at Changsha OCT Window of the World in China.

Officially opened in October, the addition of the new ride continues the German company’s strong long-term relationship with OCT, with the Changsha park already operating a King Kong ride from the HUSS® Family Rides product range, which has proved extremely successful and popular with guests.

The largest theme park in central China, Changsha OCT Window of the World was established 1997 and features numerous miniatures of world-famous tourist attractions, historic sites and architecture. The new 120m high Sky Tower provides the venue with an iconic, modern landmark attraction and an exciting panoramic experience for park guests.

Taking passengers to a maximum ride height of 80m, the Sky Tower cabin accommodates up to 70 passengers, with no age restrictions and including guests with disabilities and those in wheel chairs. The 12m diameter, air conditioned cabin features an audio system and rotates as it gently ascends and descends, providing a full 360° viewing opportunity for riders of the surrounding area. On reaching its maximum height, the gondola completes a full circle of the tower structure before beginning its descent. Hourly capacity is approximately 1,400.

HUSS® has installed many examples of the Sky Tower around the world, the first in 1987, and it has proved a very popular attraction with both park operators and their guests. This latest example at Changsha OCT Window of the World proves the continued success of the ride with the installation also winning a Golden Crown Award in the category of Outstanding Big Rides Suppliers for Land Parks at the recently held Asia Attractions magazine awards in Guangzhou, China. It was also the main attraction to be featured in a recent live night time TV event filmed at the park.

Commenting on the opening of the Sky Tower, HUSS® CEO Mirko J. Schulze said: “OCT is a loyal, long-standing customer of Huss Park Attractions and we enjoy an excellent relationship with the company. We are very happy to have opened the Sky Tower at Changsha OCT Window of the World which provides the park with a stunning new landmark attraction suitable for all guests. It is the latest in a long line of Sky Tower installations around the world and I am sure it will enjoy much success at the park.”