Gateway Ticketing Systems on Top 100 list of Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania for seventh time

Gilbertsville, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems® has been named one of the Best Places to Work in PA for 2019. They were named the 21st best company in the Medium Employer Category (100 – 249 U.S. Employees). This is Gateway’s seventh time receiving the award, which was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Pennsylvania that are benefiting the State’s economy and its workforce. In 2018, Gateway was ranked #26.

Companies began the application process in March of this year. Once registered, a survey was administered to both employees and employers at hundreds of companies across our commonwealth. Winners are chosen based on who receives the highest combined scores in a twofold evaluation: a review of a company’s workforce policies, practices, philosophies, systems and demographics, along with the results of an employee survey measuring employee satisfaction. Using a formula similar to Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work for in America,” the Best Companies Group surveys and scores the workplace and each candidate is given an overall score.

“We are proud to receive this recognition, especially since it’s determined primarily through employee feedback,” says Michael Andre, President and CEO of Gateway Ticketing Systems. “Gateway’s leadership team strives to build a company culture focused on employee well-being and job satisfaction.”

Michael adds: “Employee experience is a top priority that drives our business forward. We work hard to provide an uplifting work environment with cutting-edge technological amenities and benefits that show we truly appreciate our employees.”

Gateway Ticketing Systems was recognized at the Best Places to Work in PA awards banquet on Thursday, November 21st alongside over 1,000 guests from all corners of the commonwealth at the Lancaster County Convention Center in downtown Lancaster, PA.