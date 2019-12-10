Fabula opens at Efteling

Efteling – the fairytale theme park in the south of Holland – has celebrated the official opening of its newest attraction Fabula – a 4D film adventure complete with a new themed restaurant.

Centred on the theme of nature, Fabula comprises a 3D film in a 4D theatre and features 4D effects, such as water, smell and wind. The show follows the story of a grumpy young bear who is taken on a tour of different habitats around the world. The new film has been created in collaboration with award-winning studio Aardman – also known as the producers of much-loved British shows Wallace & Gromit, Chicken Run and Shaun the Sheep.

The official international opening of Fabula took place at Efteling on 7 December 2019 and was attended by executives from Efteling, Aardman and international press along with their families who were treated to an exclusive viewing of the show as well as a special presentation by those involved in its creation from Efteling and Aardman.

Speaking at the opening Fons Jurgens, CEO at Efteling, said: “We are delighted with our newest attraction, which has been completed in just six weeks. Working with Aardman on the production of Fabula has allowed us to combine the latest in film and animation technology with a new hospitality concept, meaning that the attractionis completely in tune with this time. From today, Efteling visitors can enjoy this indoor attraction 365 days of the year.”

The general public received Fabula with great enthusiasm by the first visitors. “Heartwarming”, “beautiful image quality” and “we were included in the story” are among the comments of those experiencing Fabula for the first time.

The bear that would not share

Fabula features a pre and main show, each lasting eight minutes, where visitors watch the story of a grumpy young bear who does not get on well with other animals. As such, Klaas Vaak (Mr Sandman) decides to teach the bear some important life lessons by taking him on a magical tour of different habitats around the world. An inquisitive squirrel unexpectedly becomes scooped up in the adventure. The bear eventually gains a little perspective and learns how to be respectful towards other animals. The film is humorous, exciting and suitable for all ages to enjoy.

The attraction is centred on the theme of nature and incorporates a pre-show, a main show, restaurant and a play area where guests can play and eat in the theme of savanna, ocean and jungle. The existing restaurant and souvenir shop have been renovated to enhance the guest experience. The investment for the development of Fabula amounts to 3.5 million euros.