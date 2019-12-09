Embed CTO recognized as top-10 at 2019 Asean Cio50 Award

SINGAPORE — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment and leisure industries was recognised at the recent 2019 ASEAN CIO50 Awards held in Singapore on 28 November 2019.

Celebrating the top CIOs, CTO and CDOs in the region, the inaugural CIO50 list in ASEAN, in association with IBM, was judged on the two core pillars of Business Innovation and Leadership, honouring transformational and disruptive CIOs at both in-country and regional levels within Southeast Asia. Selected from countless nominees across a wide-sector of industries, it was a tremendous honour that Andy Welsh – CTO, Solutions Group for Embed & Booking Boss, was recognized in the top-10 of CTO professionals, coming in at 8th. Beating out well-known brands such as DBS, Dyson, Gojek, Air Asia, Chubb, Standard Chartered, Adidas, BP, Daimler, and Garuda Robotics.

“This recognition is a validation of a year’s hard work! When it comes to Technology Innovation, Embed draws inspiration from emerging technology in hyper-competitive industries, keeping a finger on the pulse of emerging consumer trends and consumer behaviour. Embed is dedicated to supporting the Operators of the future. As Innovators in this category, we partner with amazing partners (Operators and tech players) who have a long-term view and shared commitment to the evolution of our industry. After piloting technology with our partners, we’ve built the start of an amazing guest experience; a big paradigm shift for Embed. We’ve worked hard on creating an agile system that supports ongoing refinement based on usage data, ensuring our solution only gets better and better.” said Andy Welsh, CTO Solutions Group, Helix Leisure.

“We take the business of fun seriously. In fact, no one takes the business of fun more seriously than we do, which is why we put people at the centre of everything we do and how we do it. Our ‘Customer first’ approach focuses on solutions that enable the optimum guest experience, resulting in increased revenue, reduce costs and bigger profits for the Operator.” said Andy “I am proud to lead the Technology team, with a shared conviction that is tied to the universal belief in the transformative power of our solutions and the impact on the guest experience. We are committed to leading the evolution of our industry, as it results in everyone winning, the Operators and their Guests. When the Operator thrives, we thrive.” said Andy.

Andy’s industry-transforming achievement is evident in the latest launch of the Mobile Wallet: adding a virtual game card to the mobile wallet, making Embed the only business solution provider in the industry to have achieved full compliance with Apple and Google. This breakthrough makes Embed the only non-banking finance payment or loyalty card business and brand card that sits in the mobile wallet of Android (Google Android) and Apple iPhones (Apple IOS). The solution does not require an app download, which enables Embed to blaze past competitors who’ve made the common mistake of requiring an application download; a significant barrier to entry for the consumer and the business owner, as it suspends game play while the consumer has the tiresome task of wasting time downloading an app and the frustrating steps of registration, resulting in failed product uptakes by competitors.

For Embed and Andy, the future is bright. “With partners like Amazon, Google and Apple- and working with leading brands In the FEC space, our brainstorming sessions leverage next-generation industry technology from industries that are hyper-competitive and fast-paced; the Mobile Wallet is only the beginning for the FEC industry. The current work we are doing in our tech lab with these partners is cutting-edge and next-generation, purely focused on the ‘FEC of the Future’ and it is crazy-cool… stay tuned!” said Andy.