Big new spectacular struts into Dreamworld

They’ve already taken the Gold Coast by storm and now the acclaimed creators of Blanc De Blanc, Strut and Fret, will bring a new, must-see show to Dreamworld.

The production called Fun House, featuring at Australia’s biggest theme park between 26 December – 12 January, will be frilled with a new twist as they dial up the excitement during a family-friendly extravaganza, which is guaranteed to leave jaws of all ages dropping.

“Dreamworld and the Gold Coast hasn’t seen anything quite like Fun House before and we think that it will be another huge hit with our guests of all ages,” said Nicole James, Dreamworld Entertainment Manager.

“Today, we introduced some of these incredible world-class performers to the Gold Coast by challenging them to perform some BIG stunts on the top of Australia’s tallest building from the SkyPoint Climb.”

“The stunts at SkyPoint Climb on top of the Q1 today is just a taste of the wacky, wonderful and vibrant

acts guests will see during their shows at Dreamworld this summer,” Nicole added.

With almost 20 years’ experience and a collective of passionate and creatively inspired individuals, Strut and Fret are notorious for delivering distinctive events nationally and internationally.

The technicolour party arriving at Dreamworld will be full of fun on a BIG scale, featuring renowned international performers who will stage a vibrant mix of circus acts, dance and vaudevillian comedy.

This comes off the back of the recent launch of Dreamworld’s biggest summer campaign to date, showcasing new rides, slides, baby wildlife and shows, in line with the new direction for the park.

It’s heralded to be only the beginning of BIG value adds for Dreamworld guests, with annual passholders offered exclusive specials to events, such as Fun House, and free entry to upcoming Park After Darks; namely, Winterfest and Happy Halloween.

“Australia’s Biggest Pass to Australia’s Biggest Theme Park is now available, offering guests 13-months of unlimited fun,” Nicole said. “It is a really exciting time for our park, as we near the opening of the first waterslide complex to be built on the Gold Coast in five years, welcoming Fun House to the entertainment agenda and works on our new rollercoaster commencing soon, plus much more on the horizon,” Nicole added.