Worlds of Fun to partner with Sporting KC and The Victory Project during WinterFest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun and Sporting KC are teaming up this holiday season with a new charitable partnership. During WinterFest, the Kansas City amusement park is raising awareness and funds in support of The Victory Project, the Major League Soccer club’s foundation that unites players, staff and fans to help children battling cancer and all of life’s challenges.

Throughout WinterFest, guests will be able to “Kick to Victory” in Worlds of Fun’s new soccer-themed game near the entrance of Planet Snoopy, where 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards the cause. The park is also accepting donations from guests in the park and through any online ticket purchases.

“Worlds of Fun and Sporting KC are two of our region’s most enjoyable entertainment destinations,” said Alan Dietrich, Sporting KC chief operating officer and The Victory Project co-president. “We’re thrilled to partner together to support a tremendous cause and celebrate this special time of the year by creating memorable moments for thousands of guests at WinterFest.”

On Dec. 6, Worlds of Fun will treat local honorees and families from The Victory Project to an exclusive VIP experience that includes a special tree lighting ceremony, private igloos and a night of family activities during WinterFest. Sporting’s No Other Bus will be adding to the night’s festivities, giving guests the opportunity to tour the portable fan engagement platform with luxury lounge chairs, the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy and big-screen televisions equipped with video games. The first 500 guests that night will receive a co-branded Sporting KC and The Victory Project recyclable tote bag.

“We are very excited to partner with The Victory Project and help support the impact they make in the lives of those facing the challenge of childhood cancer in our community,” said Tony Carovillano, general manager and vice president at Worlds of Fun. “The holidays are a time for giving back, and we couldn’t be more excited to support such a worthy cause during WinterFest.”

Worlds of Fun will open for WinterFest on select nights from Nov. 23 through Dec. 31. Now in its third season, the event features Kansas City’s largest collection of holiday lights and décor with live shows, local artisan shopping, horse-drawn carriage rides, ice skating, rides and more. Guests can make donations at any cash register in the park, at the park entrance, when purchasing tickets on the Worlds of Fun website or by playing “Kick to Victory.”