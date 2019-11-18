Samuel Shurgott acquires International Rides Management

WILDWOOD, N.J. — Mr. Anthony Rossi, President and Owner of International Rides Management, better known as IRM is announcing the sale of the company to current VP of Sales, Samuel Shurgott. Mr. Rossi has led the company since 2006 and is now transitioning back into a major role within the industry. We wish Mr. Rossi the best as he moves into his new role and look forward to consulting with him on many IRM projects in the future.

From developing Darien Lake into a modern day theme park, to helping rebuild Bell’s Amusement Park, IRM has provided industry expertise for 30 years. As the company moves into its 31st year of serving the amusement industry, the company will focus primarily on the United States market. While IRM will maintain contacts with clients in the Australian, European and Asian market opportunities will be jointly handled through IRM partner, Premier Rides.

The longest partnership in IRM history is with Premier Rides, now over 10 years in the making. Premier offers state of the art roller coaster designs with the ability and want to revitalize ride concepts for any client. Premier is also excited to announce a line of family sized launch roller coasters. Through this partnership, any IRM client can receive Premier’s 24/7 Service.

Recently, IRM added Pan-Amusements from England and ITAL Resina family rides through our partners at Equipment Solutions International. By adding these partners, IRM has now an expanded offering of new equipment to clients. Additional partnership information will be outlined in upcoming newsletters/sale flyers and emails.

To mark year 31, IRM will unveil a new logo, website, email, mailing address, and social media presence. Additionally, new consulting and service fees will help solidify IRM’s role in providing unmatched expertise to even the smallest of venue within our industry.