ProSlide showcases its relentless innovation and timeless water rides at IAAPA Expo 2019

OTTAWA, Ontario — ProSlide Technology Inc., the global industry leader of innovative water ride attractions, is pleased to return to IAAPA Expo in Orlando, Florida. This city is home to some of the most iconic theme and water park brands in the World including Disney, SeaWorld and Universal. ProSlide authentic water ride technology was first featured in Orlando at Wet ‘N Wild Orlando, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach throughout the 80’s and 90’s. The 2000’s have since witnessed the company’s legendary technology power multiple SeaWorld Aquatica’s expansions and every water ride at Universal’s 2017 opening of Volcano Bay.

This year at IAAPA, Booth 2035, ProSlide will be adding to its renowned water ride line up showcasing its innovations in every ride category. They will also be celebrating all their 2019/2020 clients including American Dream (USA) and Europa-Park (EU) which are having their grand openings later this month!

“Custom-designed, authentic ProSlide water rides power the best parks in the world.” says Rick Hunter, Chairman & CEO, ProSlide Technology Inc. “Every year we look forward to IAAPA so we can connect with our amazing clients and share our relentless innovation. Our vision is to transform water parks through the highest performing, innovative water ride attractions anywhere. We live water ride design and development every day and we always look forward to sharing it with the World in Orlando!”