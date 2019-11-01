ProSlide sets the stage for growth , Director of Global Marketing joins the team

ProSlide Technology Inc., a global industry leader of innovative water ride design and manufacturing, is responding to strong international client success and robust market growth by expanding its team to welcome Chantal Theoret as the new Director, Global Marketing.

Chantal will be responsible for leading the marketing team, conceiving and executing strategies and tactics in a cohesive manner to support the company’s global objectives. In addition, she will continue to enhance overall brand development and messaging in the global marketplace as it continues to expand into new territories.

“Chantal is a strategic hire for us as we focus on growth of our water ride innovations and customer success relationships globally,” says Ray Smegal, Chief Commercial Officer, ProSlide Technology Inc. “She brings a wide range of marketing and communication experience and is a welcome addition to our senior team. With our ever-expanding product lines and rapid growth, we will continue to add to our talent pool to ensure we consistently deliver on industry-leading value to our clients.”