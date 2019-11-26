Las Vegas Monorail to stay open round-the-clock for 43 hours straight for New Year’s revelers

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Monorailwill be the only motorized method of transportation operating along the Las Vegas Strip for New Year’s Eve. It will operate continuously from 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 through the entire New Year’s Day (Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020) and until 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, for a total of 43 straight hours. Customers who purchase their two-day or longer passes online at lvmonorail.com before Friday, Dec. 20 receive a 20 percent discount with code NYE2020.

Regularly priced tickets are $5 for a single ride and unlimited-ride passes are available for 24 hours, two days, three days and more beginning at $13. Regular tickets and multi-ride tickets may also be purchased at customer-service booths or online in advance at www.lvmonorail.com. Electronically purchased tickets may be directly downloaded to riders’ mobile devices for added convenience. More information on this option is available at www.lvmonorail.com/scan-go-mobile-tickets/.

“Just like Las Vegas’ world-famous New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Monorail’s nonstop service during the Strip’s closure is an annual tradition,” said Ingrid Reisman, vice president and chief marketing officer, Las Vegas Monorail. “It’s our pleasure to provide safe, efficient and cost-effective transit along the Strip during the destination’s most exciting weekend of the year.”

Last year, more than 300,000 people gathered along the Las Vegas Strip, which shuts down to automobile traffic from approximately 5:45 p.m. New Year’s Eve night until 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day. With streets closed off, the Monorail is the only motorized form of transportation available along the Strip on New Year’s Eve.

The Monorail has five stations along the Las Vegas Strip: MGM Grand; Bally’s/Paris Las Vegas; Flamingo/Caesars Palace; Harrah’s/The LINQ and SAHARA Las Vegas. Two more stations are located at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Westgate Resort & Casino.