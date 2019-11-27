Lake Compounce announces new Venus Vortex water slide for Crocodile Cove’s 2020 season

BRISTOL/SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Something new is taking root at Lake Compounce’s Crocodile Cove water park! New England’s family theme and water park announces the newest addition to its water slide lineup that’s sure to catch you in its trap, Venus Vortex – opening summer 2020!

Standing six-stories above the lake and decked in bright green and yellow, Venus Vortex features a unique ride experience never before seen in New England. Resembling the carnivorous mouth of a hungry venus flytrap ready for its next meal, this slide tempts brave prey to navigate twists, turns and sudden drops. After journeying through a dark tunnel, riders will experience weightlessness as they suddenly plummet down the near vertical drop into the jaws of the hungry creature. As your three- person raft slides back and forth in between rows of teeth, you must escape before it traps you inside. Take a big sigh of relief as your raft reaches the final splashdown: you’ve narrowly missed being eaten!

“Venus Vortex will be Lake Compounce’s largest and most thrilling slide to date,” said Jerry Brick, Lake Compounce General Manager. “This addition will further solidify our park as the go-to water park in Southern New England.”

Venus Vortex will be located right alongside the lake, next to Bayou Bay Wave Pool and across from Johnny Rockets, and is scheduled to open to guests Memorial Day Weekend 2020. Those who can’t wait to experience Venus Vortex next summer can follow the progress of the ride with exclusive updates, statistics and renderings on the Park’s social channels @LakeCompounce or at LakeCompounce.com.

Guests looking to experience all that next summer has to offer, can do so with the purchase of a 2020 season pass. Passes are now on sale at LakeCompounce.com for as low as $87.99 and include the rest of the 2019 season.