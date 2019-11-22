Its in the DNA: ProSlide brings home it’s 4th Impact Award from IAAPA Expo

OTTAWA, Ontario — ProSlide Technology Inc., the global water ride industry leader is dedicated to relentless innovation and authentic water ride attractions. Since 1986, they have focused on high performance water rides with timeless designs that are engineered for life. ProSlide is honored to be recognized by IAAPA, for the 4th time, with the industry IMPACT AWARD for Dueling PIPElineBLASTTM/FlyingSAUCER® Water Coaster.

The IMPACT AWARD is presented to a winner of one of the Best New Products (categories 1-10) within the Best New Product or Service Awards that had or will have the most impact on the attractions industry for years to come. This new Water Coaster featured at Splashway water park will do exactly that.

“We are honored to receive this year’s IAAPA IMPACT AWARD and our 4th since 2003,” says Rick Hunter, Chairman and CEO. “Passion for ride design and innovation is in our DNA and we’re committed to transforming water parks with high-performance, authentic water rides. We’re proud to work with Splashway Water Park on this incredible new Water Coaster and we will continue to vision the next generation of great water rides in the Water Coaster category.”

Dueling PIPElineBLAST/FlyingSAUCER Water Coaster:

This water ride intensifies speed racing competition and takes it to the next heart pounding level with over 52 ride path variations: