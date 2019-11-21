International Rides Management (IRM Rides) announces ride sale

In the summer of 1992 the Log Jammer opened and sailed the high seas over historical Kiddieland in Melrose Park, IL. The OD Hopkins-built flume instantly became a classic and beloved attraction until the park closed at the end of the 2009 season.

At IAAPA Expo Orlando 2019, Santa’s Village is pleased to announce Yuletide Plunge! The Log Jammer was lovingly dismantled with a future installation planned for a potential 2022 season. With a length over 1100 feet long, standing 40 feet tall with a 35-foot drop, and carrying over 600 riders per hour, Yuletide Plunge promises to put smiles on all visitors faces both young and old. If you believe in Santa Claus, you can believe Yuletide Plunge will deliver fun and excitement all summer long at Santa’s Village in Dundee, IL. Yuletide Plunge joins an astounding three additional rides also acquired and currently operating from Kiddieland which includes the Space Age, the Kiddie-Whip, and the Midge-O-Racers.

The elves at Santa’s Village have a lot of site work to begin immediately after Christmas Day in hopes of a 2022 summer opening. This is the second log flume preserved and relocated from IRM. In 2000 Arnold’s Park was the recipient of a 1970 Arrow Flume from Hunt’s Pier in Wildwood NJ, which now operates as Boji Falls Log Flume at Arnolds Park (Iowa) and will celebrate its 50th Birthday this June.