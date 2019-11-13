Indoor skydiving to be covered in proposed ASTM International Standard

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — ASTM International’s amusement rides and devices committee (F24) is developing a proposed new standard for the vertical wind tunnels used as indoor skydiving attractions.

According to ASTM International member Jaret Oldfather, the proposed standard (WK70227) will cover safety, design, construction, inspection, operation and maintenance practices that are specific to indoor skydiving facilities, and not covered in ASTM’s more general amusement ride standards.

“The proposed standard may guide local governments and inspectors that have jurisdiction over vertical wind tunnels used for indoor skydiving,” says Oldfather, safety director, iFLY Indoor Skydiving. “It will provide baseline safe design and testing criteria for designers, engineers, manufacturers, and fabricators.”

Designers, manufacturers, regulators, owners, and operators are encouraged to participate in the development of the proposed standard. Become a member at www.astm.org/JOIN. The next meeting of ASTM International’s amusement rides and devices committee is Feb. 12-15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.