Hersheypark and MajorMega announce Hyperdeck for 2020

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark, the 121-acre amusement park in Hershey, Pa., and MajorMega, a Pennsylvania-based virtual reality studio and location-based entertainment company, today announced an all-new, immersive virtual reality experience planned for summer 2020.

Hyperdeck, MajorMega’s immersive, multi-player virtual reality experience, will be offered as part of Hershey’s Chocolatetown in summer 2020. Two unique, 300-square-feet Hyperdecks will create a dynamic virtual world featuring a full-motion floor and multi-sensory effects like strong winds, heat, and earth-rattling movements. The game continues outside as spectators help or challenge players via tablets stationed outside Hyperdeck.

The announcement was made at The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAPPA) Expo in Orlando, Fla., where attendees could enjoy a live demonstration of Hyperdeck.

“Growing up in Central Pennsylvania, our team has loved Hersheypark for years!” said Michael Bridgman, co-founder of MajorMega. “We are beyond excited by the opportunity to partner with a leader in the amusement industry and debut the Hyperdeck at Hersheypark.”

“Throughout our 112-year-history, we have always focused on providing our guests of all ages with fun and innovative entertainment experiences,” said Vikki Hultquist, general manager of Hersheypark. “We’re excited to debut Hyperdeck as a first-of-its-kind immersive VR game and the first on the Northeast as part of our transformational expansion of Hershey’s Chocolatetown.”

Hershey’s Chocolatetown is a new region at Hersheypark where guests can eat, play, shop and gather year round. The $150 million transformational expansion is the largest in company history and a 23-acre development.