Hawaiian Falls selects StarGuard Elite to lead all aquatic safety programs for their Texas waterparks

ORLANDO, Fla. — StarGuard ELITE (SGE), an industry-leading, aquatic risk prevention and lifeguard training program, announced today that Hawaiian Falls will hire StarGuard ELITE exclusively for all lifeguard training and aquatic safety consulting.

Hawaiian Falls operates five waterparks in North and Central Texas with locations in Garland, The Colony, Mansfield, Roanoke, and Waco.

“We are constantly looking for opportunities to upgrade our aquatic safety and are excited to bring StarGuard ELITE’s experience and systems to our water parks.” said Ryan Forson, Managing Director of Hawaiian Falls Waterparks.

“At SGE we pride ourselves on creating sustainable safety cultures that are industry leading,” said Wess Long, President of SGE. “We are thrilled to work with Hawaiian Falls’ experienced team of water park professionals who are equally dedicated to creating safe, clean parks, while also delivering exceptional guest service.”

For all their clients, and now at Hawaiian Falls, StarGuard ELITE’s Aquatic Risk Prevention program delivers the aquatic industry’s highest level of comprehensive aquatic safety with the most up to date protocols based on the latest advances in first responder emergency care and drowning science. Training programs and certifications include StarGuard Lifeguard, ELITE Dispatch for slide operations, STAR Basic Life Support, and more. In addition to certifications, SGE will also provide operational audits to evaluate each facility’s aquatic safety and compliance with the programs and standards.