Free Wiggles performance for Dreamworld guests this summer

Australia’s best loved children’s performers will return to Dreamworld for their only show on the Gold Coast this summer.

The Wiggles will perform a morning of singing and dancing exclusively for Dreamworld guests on Friday 13 December from 10.30am.

“Dreamworld is home to the world’s only dedicated Wiggles World precinct, giving the youngest members of the family a place in the park to explore Wiggles themed rides, live shows and characters,” said Dreamworld Entertainment Manager, Nicole James.

“Your little ones won’t want to miss The Wiggles performing some of their most popular songs on stage all right here at Australia’s biggest theme park.

“Bring them along and dance the morning away with The Wiggles – Emma, Lachy, Simon & Anthony”

The special 20-minute live performance at Dreamworld is taking place whilst The Wiggles are on their brand-new Party Time! Big Show! Tour, taking place across Australia this summer. It will feature all your favourite Wiggles songs such as ‘Do the Propeller!’, ‘E-M-M-A’, ‘Hot Potato’ and ‘Rock-a- Bye Your Bear’, as well as some of their hits from the Party Time! album.

Home to the world’s only dedicated Wiggles World precinct, featuring rides, daily shows and character appearances, Dreamworld is the perfect place to catch The Wiggles as they perform some of their most popular songs live on stage.

The performance is included in your ticket or season pass, so families can spend the rest of the day exploring Wiggles World, taking a ride on the Big Red Car, Big Red Boat and Dorothy’s Tea Cups.

Dreamworld’s daily show, Wiggly Friends Show, with Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog and Captain Feathersword will be held in Fun Spot in ABC KIDS WORLD at 11.40am after The Wiggles performance.

Kids will also have the chance to meet their favourite Wiggles characters throughout the day, including Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and Captain Feathersword as well as enjoy the variety of other family rides and attractions around the park.