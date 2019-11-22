Construction Underway for Dave & Buster’s at Celebration Pointe

Celebration Pointe, North Central Florida’s premier mixed-use development conveniently located along Interstate 75 in Gainesville, today announced that construction has started on Dave & Buster’s newest Florida location.

“Dave & Buster’s will make a great addition to Celebration Pointe, adding yet another dimension of entertainment to one of the more unique and vibrant developments in all of Florida,” said Ralph Conti, Development Partner, Celebration Pointe. “This location is one of Dave & Buster’s newest prototypes containing the most up-to-date technology and intended to deliver the utmost experience.”

The approximate 19,000 square foot stand-alone building, located in “The Shops” area of the development, is scheduled to open mid-summer 2020.

“We have high expectations for this new Celebration Pointe location as part of our growth in the Southeast,” said John Mulleady, Dave & Buster’s Senior Vice President of Development. “It’s been great to see the positive anticipation and enthusiasm of the Gainesville community for this new location.”

Dave & Buster’s, with 135 locations throughout the U.S., is known for its unique combination of excellent food and a fun atmosphere with a myriad of exciting, interactive arcade games. Like Celebration Pointe, Dave & Buster’s is a place where people go to enjoy and celebrate life.

