Cirque Du Soleil Entertainment Group and Grupo Vidanta announce new water-themed resident show and dinner experience opening in 2021

MEXICO CITY — At the five-year anniversary of Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ in Riviera Maya, and celebrating its unrivaled success, Grupo Vidanta, the developer of Mexico and Latin America’s leading resorts and JOYÀ’s award winning theater design, along with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group officially announced the launch of an exciting new show that will include a mesmerizing high-level gastronomic experience. Grupo Vidanta, with construction already underway of their Vallarta area entertainment parks, has also begun the construction of a specially designed, world-class theater – equipped with innovative technology and a capacity of up to 600 guests.

“With the launch of Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, Grupo Vidanta forever changed the entertainment landscape of Mexico by creating the must-see and world’s only Cirque du Soleil show and dinner experience. Now, propelling forward with our multi-year operating experience, we are certain the new theater and culinary experience currently being built in Nuevo Vallarta will be an unforgettable experience for the senses that will once again present to the world a unique and unmatched tourist attraction available only in Mexico,” said Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta.

The new theater will be located in an area dedicated to Cirque du Soleil in Vidanta’s entertainment parks currently under construction in the Vallarta area. In addition to the theater and show, the area will feature multiple acrobatic and artistic attractions integrated in the Cirque du Soleil area where guests can immerse themselves in the world of Cirque du Soleil, where outdoor animations will come to life.

“Throughout our unique collaboration and long-standing partnership, Cirque du Soleil and Grupo Vidanta have always shared the same vision for high-quality entertainment and captivating experiences. We are thrilled to embark on this second venture; it’s an opportunity to unleash our creativity within the exquisite surroundings of this new Vidanta resort” said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. This will be the 53rd creation of Cirque du Soleil and its 16th resident show. As the project continues to evolve towards its opening date slated for 2021, Grupo Vidanta will share further details about the development of the innovative entertainment destination now represented by Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta.