Amusement industry mourns passing of Sergio Soriani

Sergio Soriani, Managing Director and Owner, with his two brothers, of Soriani s.r.l. passed away on November 25, 2019 at the age of 64 after battling a long illness. He is survived by his wife Luana and daughter Giulia.

A funeral service will be held at the Church of Matteo San Materno Vescovo in Melara (RO) Italy, on Thursday November 28th at 10.30 AM

At the end of World War II, Arrigo Soriani, Sergio`s father, opened a small workshop to manufacture and repair agriculture equipment and right away came the opportunity to produce a simple fair attraction for a carnival family that was stationed during the winter time in the nearby Bergantino, now also known as the “Paese della Giostra”.

After manufacturing few more rides for local carnival owners, in the 50s, Arrigo began a cooperation with the company SDC of Reggio Emilia and Soriani became the supplier of the Telecombat up to the early ‘70s.

Once the founder Arrigo passed away in 1985, Sergio became one of the company`s Managing Directors and developed many new attractions, some still in operation in many Amusement Parks and Fairgrounds.

Among them the Polyp, Tagada’, Apollo 2000, Music Express, Wind Shear….. just to name a few.

Sergio was also instrumental for the creation and the lead over the years of the strong working relationship started in 1998 with Zamperla Spa.

The cooperation, still in place nowadays, helped Soriani s.r.l. to became one of the leading manufacturer of thrill flat ride with presence in all the major Amusement Parks in the World with attraction like the Z-Force, Turboforce, Discovery and the Endeavor.

Sergio, who has been the core and soul of Soriani, will be remember and miss for his leadership, entrepreneurship and creative vision that allowed a family run Italian company to survive and prosper for more than seven decades and still make a difference in the Amusement Industry worldwide, now and for years to come.