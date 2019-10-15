US Assets, Inc. announces purchase of TexPlex Park and Blaine Stone Lodge

DALLAS — US Assets, Inc. has announced its acquisition of TexPlex Park and Blaine Stone Lodge (“the company”) on Oct. 11, 2019. The agreement enables the company to accelerate its strategic growth plan to become the top name in powersports riding and retail, including an immediate expansion into the sale of powersports ATVs, UTVs, dirt bikes, parts, accessories, and service.

Founded in 2017, TexPlex Park and Blaine Stone Lodge host premier powersports events, help train power sports dealers, and execute manufacturer product launches, while also providing recreational riding areas to the general public. In the coming weeks, the company will expand to include powersports sales for vehicles, parts, accessories, and service, making their business model unparalleled in the world of powersports.

“TexPlex Park is uniquely positioned to create a premium experiential retail platform for the powersports and automotive industries,” said CEO of US Assets, Inc., Jeffrey Love. “By providing the opportunity to integrate the riding infrastructure with a retail presence, it gives our customers an experience that is unmatched within the world of powersports. There is no one in the industry today doing it this way. As we open new locations near metropolitan cities across the country, we are setting the bar so high, no competitor will be able to reach it.”

“Our team is excited to bring on an investor with the expertise to develop a world-class facility that enhances the way people shop, ride, and experience off-road products,” said Tommy Kehoe, President, TexPlex Park and Blaine Stone Lodge. “We’re thrilled for our customers, our sponsors, our clients, and the powersports industry as a whole to be a part of this monumental achievement.”