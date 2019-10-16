Skycoaster hosts annual safety seminar

Sandusky, Ohio — Ride Entertainment was thrilled at the fantastic turnout for its annual Skycoaster seminar where site controllers receive on-site training from industry experts. This year’s seminar was held at Cedar Point from September 26th-28th.

“The entire weekend went extremely well,” said Lance Beatty, Managing Director of Skycoaster. “The weather was beautiful, and we had participants from Europe, Mexico and Canada. The strong turnout demonstrates the continued demand for this event, which allows site controllers to receive hands-on training.”

The event launched on Thursday night with a special beachfront screening of Jaws. Friday was full of events throughout the day, including instruction by Skycoaster’s partners:

Mile High Rigging: Cable Inspection

KCL Engineering: Lighting Systems

Joytech: Specialized Videos Systems

High Energy Sports: Flight Suit Inspection

“The Skycoaster is a ride unlike any other and that is why we make our seminar unique,” said Mark Rosenzweig, Ride Entertainment’s Managing Director of Business Development. “We appreciate our partners taking time out to share in- depth information with site controllers.”

After classes ended on Friday, the park hosted a wonderful dinner, welcoming participants to tour Cedar Point. Seminar guests had the exciting opportunity to not only experience the thrills of their world-class ride collection but explore their awesome Halloween haunts. On Saturday, site controllers completed their traditional testing, and participants flew the new Sky Sled harness.

“We’ve seen interest continue as we moved the seminar out of classrooms and back to amusement parks so site controllers can learn in a hands-on environment. Throughout the past decade, Ride Entertainment has invested in Skycoaster,” said Adam Sandy, President of Business Development at Ride Entertainment. “The debut of the Sky Sled capped off several years of research



and with new products, like lighting and video systems, we work to ensure that Skycoaster increases the bottom line of each owner.

We appreciate the generosity of our hosts at Cedar Point. Karrah Folk, Debra Reinauer and Jason McClure all went out of their way in opening up the park to allow for the seminar. It was fantastic to have so many first-time visitors at Cedar Point amongst our presenters and attendees being able to take in the property’s world renowned collection of attractions. We look forward to seeing everyone at Six Flags over Texas next year.”