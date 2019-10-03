Sesame Street: Street Mission wins big

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sally Dark Rides has been celebrating since the IAAPA European Expo after receiving two major industry awards for its successful interactive dark ride, Sesame Street: Street Mission.

The interactive dark ride opened at PortAventura World earlier this year and was the first dark ride at the park, and the first Sesame Street-themed ride in Europe. Street Mission was nominated in a variety of categories, and for a variety of industry and fan-based awards. At the end of the week, it received the prestigious Park World Excellence Award for “Family Ride of the Year” and placed first in the Kirmes European Star Awards in “Europe’s Best New Ride” category.

The near 6 minute ride experience (10 minute preshow and 5:50 minute ride) includes realistic Sesame Street sets and scenery and numerous animatronics from the iconic television show. Detective Grover is your guide through this interactive adventure, urging guests to collect clues that will help solve a mystery happening on Sesame Street. With lovable characters, immersive scenery, interactive gameplay, and even changing scents throughout, this mixed media attraction appeals to guests of all ages.

“Theme parks are one of the most powerful ways for children and families to engage and connect with their favorite characters. Our partner PortAventura World, one of the top regional theme park resorts in Europe, has done an amazing job along with Sally Dark Rides, in capturing the true essence of the Sesame Street brand and creating an immersive experience that brings our characters to life for park guests.” – Ed Wells, Senior Vice President and Head of International Media and Education, Sesame Workshop.

“Street Mission Dark ride has been a huge success for our family destination resort. We are on track for another record year!!” — PortAventura World.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to take home not one, but two awards for our latest dark ride installation – Sesame Street: Street Mission, which opened this year at PortAventura World. This ride was so special to us. Sally is rooted in storytelling and bringing characters to life, and everyone has always had the utmost respect and admiration for the Jim Henson and Sesame folks. They have been reaching and teaching children since 1969 in the most entertaining way and have been one of the most popular, and longest running family shows in the world. To win “Family Ride of The Year” could not be more rewarding, and to top if off placing first in Europe’s “Best New Rides” category means we have done our job well.” — Lauren Wood Weaver, Sally Dark Rides