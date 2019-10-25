Semnox launches Parafait Achievements 2.0

Semnox has announced the launch of Parafait Achievement 2.0, aimed at driving engagement, encouraging repeat play and repeat visits through game playing and gamification. The technology leverages the concepts of point scoring, competition and rules of play. The solution involves the use of Parafait Tap-to-play hardware and software integrated with traditional Arcade Games, eSports and Virtual Reality attractions. With the 2.0 release the platform has transitioned to a REST based API framework to integrate with 3rd party gaming systems.

The Parafait Achievements modules allows operators to setup Simulator games, Leagues and Team events. Teams can be configured along with team leader and team members associated with RFID tags. Through the use of achievement class, the scoring logic and scoring conditions are configured. The scores from plays and activities can then be converted to alternate forms of digital entitlements and virtual medals. Players are motivated to attain the rewards by use of leader boards.



“Location Based Entertainment businesses are constantly thinking of ways to increase repeat visits at their venue. We are happy to see that Parafait Achievements is acting as an enabler to achieve this goal.” said Kiran Karanki, Director of Semnox.