Illinois’ largest waterpark – Raging Waves – announces new attraction opening summer 2020

YORKVILLE, Ill. — With sights already set on summer family fun, Illinois’ largest waterpark dedicated to family fun for all ages, Raging Waves, 4000 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville, is excited to announce plans to unveil a new attraction in Summer 2020. With the new, six-lane mat racing waterslide, aptly named Aussie Mat Dash, Raging Waves continues to grow with an attraction that will allow six riders to race side-by-side in tunnels to the bottom. With only two other such slides installed in the world, the Aussie Mat Dashwill be installed at the south end of the park, near The Boomerang, Cyclone and other Raging Waves favorites.

Raging Waves’ Aussie Mat Dash is a Proslide RallyRACER attraction that is changing the racing game at waterparks across the world with RallyPOINTS technology. With engineered RallyPOINTS, each rider seamlessly speeds through a fast spiral beside their fellow racers and may now track their progress as they go in and out of open and closed-slide areas along the way. Appropriate for riders 42-inches tall or above, the Aussie Mat Dash will feature almost 2,500 feet of combined slides, with each slide being 400 feet in length.

“We are thrilled to add an exciting new waterslide to our waterpark,” said Randy Witt, Co-Owner of Raging Waves. “As a family-owned and run business, our entire Raging Wavesteam is proud to continually provide the opportunity for friends and families to make memories each summer. Bringing our total waterslide count to 32 the Aussie Mat Dash is the perfect ride for guests to embrace their competitive side and race together all summer long!”

Sitting on 58 spacious acres just 45 minutes southwest of Chicago, Raging Waves is the perfect place for a day trip, weekend getaway, birthday parties, youth group outing, scout gatherings, family reunions, and more. Raging Waves features several family-friendly attractions, including 32 water slides, a huge wave pool, three kiddie pool areas, relaxing lazy river, 37 private cabanas and more.

General admission for Raging Waves is as follows: Adults and Children over 48 Inches, $34.99 and Children under 48 Inches, $19.99. Packages are available online for purchase including the Family Fun Ultimate Value Package, Standard Season Pass, VIP Season Pass and Resident Season Pass.