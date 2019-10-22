Fun Spot America Kissimmee to add new family roller coaster

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Fun Spot America Theme Parks is adding more excitement to its Kissimmee, Florida location with the addition of a custom layout E&F Miller Industries Hi-Miler steel roller coaster.

“I scream, you scream we all scream for more roller coasters,” said Fun Spot America CEO and owner John Arie Jr. “We are pleased to announce the construction of our fourth roller coaster in Kissimmee and newest scream machine that will be perfect for our thrill-seeking family audience,” John Arie Jr. said.

“The third time is a charm for this roller coaster as it is resurrected at Fun Spot America after having been relocated from Celebration City and Wild Adventures prior to arriving in Kissimmee, Florida. The coaster will be over five stories tall, features a triple out and back layout of over 1,300 feet and has seating for 6 riders per train. “We have a similar Hi-Miler coaster at Fun Spot Atlanta so we know, with a 42” minimum height requirement, it will be fun for the whole family,” John Arie Jr. said.

“Fun Spot America Kissimmee’s new roller coaster will add additional thrills to an already vibrant family atmosphere in Old Town Kissimmee,” said Old Town Vice President, General Manager Thearon Scurlock. “Daytime or nighttime, safe clean fun is always affordable at Old Town Kissimmee, said Scurlock.”

“We’ve added this roller coaster to our Christmas wish list and are working quickly to have it ready just in time for the holidays,” said John Arie Jr. “While we haven’t named this newest roller coaster yet, it will be in fast company with our Mine Blower, Rockstar Coaster and Kiddie Coaster in Kissimmee,” said Arie Jr. “Also, we thought it would be fun to ask Fun Spot Facebook fans to help us name our newest roller coaster,” said Arie Jr.

Fun Spot America enthusiasts are invited to submit their favorite name for our newest roller coaster on our Facebook page. If selected, the winner will receive a pair of season passes along with an opportunity to be among the first riders on the coaster. Visit our website www.fun-spot.com for complete rules and contest details.

Fun Spot America Orlando and Kissimmee are open daily this Fall; open Monday through Thursdays at 2:00 pm, and Friday, Saturday and Sundays at 10:00 am and closing nightly at midnight.