Best theme park holiday event in USA opens with first-of-its-kind, 80-foot-tall Christmas tree

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City’s An Old Time Christmas, 4-time winner of “Best Theme Park Holiday Event*,” debuts an all-new, 80-foot-tall, state-of-the-art Christmas tree as part of the two-month long holiday celebration in Branson, Missouri. The sheer height and immense density of lights on the tree make it the first of its kind on Earth. The custom-designed, towering tree will soar 8 stories into the night sky as the centerpiece of the all-new “Joy on Town Square.” This significant $1.5-million project adds to the illumination of Silver Dollar City’s An Old Time Christmas.

The tree will feature hundreds of thousands of dancing high-resolution lights with an infinite ability to combine color, music, light and animated imagery. In total, the tree’s output, along with Town Square, will equal more than one-million LED lights—the brightest and most advanced lights to ever be used at An Old Time Christmas.

“We engaged a team of the world’s most-celebrated lighting geniuses to create this just for Silver Dollar City guests,” said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Joy on Town Square, with our new Christmas tree as the centerpiece, will include illumination of the Square’s buildings, trees and landscape, immersing our guests in an even greater Christmas adventure,” said Thomas.

The designers, considered to be experts in lighting and leaders in ‘architainment’ technology for the global amusement and Christmas industry, say the sheer density of color, sound, light and movement will create an immersive experience. “Joy on Town Square will take guests on a physical and emotional journey of mind and soul,” said Jared Everline of S4 Lights, Atlanta, Georgia. “This tree is like no other tree on Earth,” claimed Everline.

“Town Square is the entry portal where guests step into a holiday wonderland. With this stunning icon, the traditions and legacy of Silver Dollar City will meet state-of-the-art technology,” Thomas said. “Joy on Town Square will be another ‘must-see’ attraction, marking an even bigger & brighter nationally-acclaimed event,” Thomas added.

This holiday season, the 1880s theme park is adorned with nearly 7 million lights (680 miles of lights), 1,000 decorated Christmas trees, 600 wreaths, over 3 miles of garland and 15,000 yards of ribbon all setting the stage for holiday entertainment, foods, shopping and attractions in this Ozark-ian Christmas celebration.

Located next to “Joy on Town Square,” Christmas In Midtownbursts with colorful radiance as 1.5 million LED lights bring brilliance to the heart of the “City” with colorful, twinkling light tunnels and light displays soaring 9-stories high including flying angels, reindeer, stars, snowflakes, and more in this 70,000 square-foot district.



Strolling through the City streets is Rudolph’s Holly Jolly™ Christmas Light Parade, led by the most famous reindeer of all, with nine musical, lighted floats designed exclusively for Silver Dollar City with animated features including huge drumming bears and cymbal-playing penguins, all illuminated with 200,000 ultra-bright LED lights.

Adding to the merriment are Broadway-style production shows from Silver Dollar City’s award-winning producers created exclusively for An Old Time Christmas, including original adaptations of A Dickens’ Christmas CarolandIt’s A Wonderful Life. Other family-focused entertainment includes Santa Claus Lane, The Sing-Along Steam Train ride through the Ozarks, Rudolph’s Christmas Town with crafts and activities, a talking Christmas tree at Tinker Junior’s Toy Shop, and even a holiday-themed Saloon show.

Over 40 rides and attractions ring in the thrills including the world’s fastest, steepest and tallest spinning coaster, Time Traveler, and the 2013 Guinness Book Record-holder for steepest drop on a wooden coaster, Outlaw Run. Family holiday adventures continue in the Grand Exposition, Fireman’s Landing and the park’s national “Natural Landmark” attraction that started it all, Marvel Cave, located hundreds of feet below the theme park.



Holiday foods can be found scattered throughout the park, along with three different festive buffets, including prime rib, root beer-glazed ham, and a traditional turkey & dressing. Merry treats also include make-your-own s’mores, apple dumplings, hot chocolate, wassail, fresh-baked fruitcakes and award-winning ginger cookies. Silver Dollar City’s An Old Time Christmas runs Nov. 2 to Dec. 30, 2019.