New trampoline game Trax makes the whole body move

The creator of sports and games of the future, Valo Motion from Finland, introduces a brand new interactive trampoline game. Trax gets its name from the new highly accurate tracking technology and choreographed tracks.

A brand new trampoline game Trax will feature new update to Valo Motion’s proprietary ValoVision technology. This new technology now allows the ValoJump platform to track the movement of the jumper’s hands and feet. With improved tracking precision, future ValoJump games will be more versatile by activating the whole body.

Playing Trax is like following a choreography designed for trampoline jumping. The game makes the player jump in specific sequences and strike different poses in the air. In that way it resembles popular dancing games, but instead of a dance choreography, the player follows a trampoline jumping choreography. As with dancing games, music plays a very big part in Trax.

This exciting new experience has so far been in test use in only a few locations in North America, Europe and Asia, but is available in the U.S. starting today. Trax will be globally available in Valo Motion’s partner locations by the end of this month.

ValoClimb

Interactive wall climbing game platform, ValoClimb® will also get an update to its visuals. Valo Motion will present a totally new and striking visual experience for ValoClimb games. Playing fan-favorite ValoClimb games such as Astromania or Augmented Problems will never be the same again with the new graphics. This new visual experience allows the climber – turned gamer – to immerse themselves even deeper into the world of ValoClimb.

IATP Expo

The viral phenomenon Valo Motion will present their suite of interactive games for trampolines at IATP Expo. The trade show will be held between the 23rd and 25th of September in New Orleans.

Valo Motion – the viral phenomenon

Valo Motion has grown from being a viral video sensation to being a successful growth company with almost 300 partner locations globally. The company has become the powerhouse of the augmented reality fitness and family entertainment products which are already used in over 50 countries in activity parks, trampoline parks, fitness and climbing gyms and entertainment centers – even museums and malls.

Thousands of people all over the world enjoy Valo Motion’s wall climbing and trampoline game applications every day. ValoClimb and ValoJump game platforms appeal to athletes, gamers and anyone else looking for a fun new activity or an unconventional way to exercise.

Valo Motion has reached over 150 million viral video views of its climbing wall game platform ValoClimb. The video has been featured all over the world by hugely popular video channels such as Discovery Channel, MTV, Redbull, Motherboard, Buzzfeed, Unilad and has hit the front page of Reddit several times.