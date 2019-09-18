Mowgli’s 4D Jungle Adventure coming soon

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment is set to release a new animated 4D Experience with characters based on Rudyard Kipling’s classic novel, The Jungle Book. Currently in production in the UK with critically acclaimed animation studio, Red Star 3D, Mowgli’s 4D Jungle Adventure is expected to launch in spring 2020. SimEx-Iwerks has revealed an exclusive promotional teaser image and will share a sneak peek video at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando, Florida this November.

Audiences will recognize classic characters Mowgli, Baloo, Shere Khan and Bagheera and will be introduced to several new characters in this 10-minute action adventure. A custom storyline with a modern twist tackles the issue of wildlife trafficking as the characters must work together to protect tiger cubs from poachers. The script was created by screenwriter Gary Grant and SimEx-Iwerks’ own Howard Brodsky, Director, Licensing & Distribution.

“We recognized a need for highly entertaining, conservation-based content from a powerful brand that has instant name recognition,” says Mike Frueh, Senior Vice President, Licensing & Distribution. “Mowgli’s 4D Jungle Adventure delivers.”

Mowgli’s 4D Jungle Adventure will be available worldwide to attraction venues in 2D, 3D and 4D in spring 2020. The show will have an extensive marketing toolkit including designs for character sculpts and costume characters, all ready-for-production.